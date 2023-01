The Verkhovna Rada has recognized as combatants persons who were not in service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, but fought for Ukraine since February 24.

310 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 7322 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for the determination as combatants of persons who did not join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard, National Police, Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine or other military formations or law enforcement agencies formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, however, they were directly involved in the implementation of the measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protection of public security and state interests in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, being directly in the districts and during the implementation of these measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) developed a bill according to which combatants will be able to get a job in the State Tax and Customs Services outside the competition after completing the necessary training.