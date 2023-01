China's automobile exports soared 54.4% in 2022, effectively promoting the overall growth of the sector, industry data shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

More than 3.11 mln vehicles were exported last year, with passenger car exports nearing 2.53 mln units, a jump of 56.7% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the same period, exports of commercial vehicles climbed 44.9% from 2021 to 582,000 units, and exports of new-energy vehicles increased 1.2 times year on year to 679,000 units.

The association attributed the robust growth to factors such as the increasing competitiveness of Chinese auto companies and the overseas supply shortage.

In 2021, China's annual auto exports exceeded 2 mln units for the first time, compared to about 1 mln units in previous years, the data shows.