On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which they discussed the situation in the main areas of the front, special attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar (both - Donetsk Region). Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Discussed the situation in the main areas of the front. Particular attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary promptly and without interruption.

The Staff meeting also discussed strengthening the Armed Forces with equipment and weapons that come from partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that Ukrainian defenders continue to hold positions in the most difficult areas of the front, the heaviest battles are currently taking place in the Soledar area, where the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to break through the defenses.

In his traditional evening video message on Wednesday, January 11, Zelenskyy said that the fighting for Soledar continues and the Donetsk direction is holding.