SBI Puts MP Kuzmin On Wanted List. Medvedchuk And Kozak Also Wanted

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) put Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin on the wanted list, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak are still wanted.

Law enforcement agencies informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Kuzmin, Medvedchuk and Kozak are wanted," the interlocutors reported.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are looking for Medvedchuk, despite the fact that he was exchanged in the Russian Federation for Ukrainian defenders.

All of them are wanted on suspicion of treason.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Committee on Rules of Procedure, MP’s Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada recommends to the Parliament to prematurely terminate the powers of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach based on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of four MPs, who are suspected of treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Andrii Derkach, Taras Kozak and Renat Kuzmin.

The Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin, suspected of treason, did not leave Ukraine through official channels.