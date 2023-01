The Russian army is preparing for a new massive missile attack on Ukraine and is now actively conducting reconnaissance with drones to identify targets.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk.

"Probably, a massive missile attack is being prepared. Because the frequency of massive attacks by the occupiers is just like that. It's about 10-14 days they need to prepare for a massive attack. Since they like this tactic, they are probably preparing to repeat the attack," she said.

Humeniuk assumed that this time the Russian Federation will use air-launched, sea-based missiles and kamikaze drones. She added that Russia is being forced to do this because of the exhaustion of stocks of some missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the Russians are preparing for massive missile attacks, and the next one may take place this week.

On December 29, the Russians used 13 aircraft and two ships, as well as tactical aviation, for a massive missile attack on Ukraine.