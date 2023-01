On the Bakhmut direction in Soledar, border guards inflicted casualties on Russian mercenaries with mortar fire and forced them to retreat. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Thus, the border guards, who maintain the defense in the Bakhmut direction together with units of the Defense Forces, inflicted losses on the enemy.

"In particular, in Soledar, a border mortar unit fired at the occupiers. The mercenaries of the Russian PMC advanced in small groups towards the city buildings. Enemy infantry were accumulating in one of the courtyards," the border service reported.

It is reported that the border guards opened fire with 82-mm mortars on the Wagnerites.

"As a result of the shelling, losses were inflicted on the invaders' manpower, the enemy unit retreated," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the border guards showed how they learned to use 82-mm mortars.

It is noted that the heaviest fighting continues in the Soledar area, where the enemy tries unsuccessfully to break through and suffers heavy losses.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Russian soldiers "went to hell" in the Soledar area of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.