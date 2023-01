Kremlin Does Not Stop Trying To Drive Wedge Into International Support For Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the thesis of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, allegedly in the West, irritation with corruption in Ukraine is growing after the ineffective use of foreign financial aid provided to it.

The comment was made public by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko on Facebook.

"A classic thesis from the methodology of Russian propaganda. The Kremlin does not stop trying to drive a wedge into the international support of our state against the background of successfully resisting Russian aggression," Nikolenko said.

He reminded that earlier in Moscow they also actively tried to discredit the military aid of the West, spreading insinuations that it fell into the hands of smugglers.

"Nothing will work out of them. As Dmytro Kuleba noted, in 2023 a cascade of good news awaits us about the provision of both the latest weapons and new financial aid. Our foreign partners are more determined than ever to ensure Ukraine's victory," the ministry spokesman added.

