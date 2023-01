SBI Finds “Golden” Watch From Putin During Search Of Henchman Of Collaborator Saldo

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) found a "golden" award watch from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during searches of the henchman of the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo.

This was reported by the press center of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

SBI employees, in cooperation with the prosecutor's office, conducted a search of a pseudo-official of the occupation city hall of Kherson, who is suspected of working for the enemy.

This time it was the turn of the fake "first deputy mayor of Kherson".

During the searches, abandoned documents were found, which can serve as an evidence base for the investigation.

Apparently, a golden award watch from the President of the Russian Federation, which the collaborator bragged about, claiming that it was a real gift from Putin for a warm meeting with the "new government", became a show find and another piece of evidence for the investigation.

When the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson, the suspect fled with his curators, and left the watch and all other property.

According to the SBI, the watch turned out to be an ordinary fake in the worst version of the "Russian outback".

Currently, the issue of notifying the accused in absentia with the suspicion is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during searches of the estate of collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, the State Bureau of Investigation found books about sex, about the Russian empress Catherine II, and Russian documents with direct instructions to commit crimes against Ukraine.

Collaborator Saldo stated that he had found investors for the construction of a city on the Arabat Spit.

The court arrested the company's assets of the Saldo collaborator's family.