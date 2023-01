Nigeria And Senegal Offer Ukraine To Create Logistics Hubs For Supply Of Agricultural Products

Nigeria and Senegal offered Ukraine to create logistics hubs for constant supplies of grain and food products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nigeria, following Senegal, offered Ukraine to create a logistics hub for constant supplies of grain and food products...Ukraine is interested in creating such a logistics project and is ready to consider the details," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi following the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nigeria, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

The meeting took place within the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to African countries.

Earlier, Solskyi met with the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Infrastructure and Food Sovereignty of Senegal, Ali Nguye Ndiaye.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was concluded between the ministries of both countries in the field of agriculture.

In particular, the document envisages the development of bilateral trade in agricultural products, cooperation in the field of scientific research, investment, as well as relations between state institutions and private organizations.

Solskyi noted that despite the war, the Ukrainian side is making maximum efforts to continue exporting food to African countries in the necessary volumes.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to increase the volume of exports of agricultural products and is ready to consider the possibility of implementing new logistics projects in Senegal.

In particular, it is about the possibility of storing Ukrainian grain in the so-called grain hubs.

Solskyi noted that their creation will contribute to predictability of sales, stabilization of food prices for African countries, and will provide confidence in the necessary volumes and quality of grain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since August 1, 17 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported from the ports of Great Odesa to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.