During the day, January 11, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 90 times, there are victim and injured.

This was announced this morning by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych in his Telegram channel.

According to his data, the Russians shelled the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

The Russians shelled Kherson 27 times - they attacked residential quarters of the city. Enemy shells hit the maternity hospital, private and apartment buildings.

Last day, 1 person was killed and 5 people were injured in various degrees of severity due to Russian shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 63 times over the past day.

Also, 11 fires broke out in the Kherson Region yesterday, January 11, 6 of which were caused by Russian shelling.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in the settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders are intensifying regime measures, checking the local population. Special attention is paid to mobile phones.