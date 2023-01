Due to Russia's failure to achieve its strategic plans in 2022, it will move to wage a war of attrition. It is predicted that the enemy will try to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region, as well as activate actions to seize the left bank of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, he noted that the main goal of the Russian Federation remains the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine and the destruction of its statehood. Since the enemy failed to achieve its strategic goals in 2022, it will move to wage a war of attrition.

"The enemy, having not achieved the strategic objectives of the operation in 2022, decided to wage a war of attrition. In general, Putin's regime seeks to buy time, counting on the depletion of the Ukrainian economy and the Defense Forces as a whole. To reduce support for Ukraine by countries that care for the bloody ambitions of the Kremlin," Hromov said.

The General Staff predicts that in the near future the enemy will try to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region, and in the future may intensify its actions to capture the left-bank part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, Russia will continue to launch missile and air strikes against objects of critical, primarily energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Their intensity will depend on the ability of the Russian military-industrial complex to provide the National Armed Forces with means of precision defeat of long and medium range. In addition, this will be influenced by Iran's ability to export missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia," Hromov said during a briefing.

He also said that to implement the Kremlin's plans, the Russian command announced large-scale measures to reform the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, an increase in the total number to 1.5 million people and the formation of at least 20 new divisions.

"These plans indicate the Kremlin's intentions to join the long-term confrontation and preparations for large-scale hostilities. It is clear that the implementation of this will require significant time and financial and economic resources," Hromov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the heaviest battles continue in the Soledar area, where the enemy tries to break through without success, and suffers heavy losses. Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation.

Meanwhile, the potential threat of an offensive of the Russian army from Belarus will continue for the next year. This is due to the fact that the Russian group of troops will be deployed in Belarus in order to conduct exercises.