Over 100 Russians "Went To Hell" In Soledar District

More than 100 Russian soldiers "went to hell" in the Soledar district of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region. This happened thanks to the coordinated work of Ukrainian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, gunners, and missile forces military.

This was reported in the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of January 12.

"The Special Operations Forces operators discovered the concentration of the enemy in several areas. Artillery was directed at the enemy, and the Tochka-U tactical missile complex was also used in one of the areas," the report says.

As a result of these several strikes, the destruction of more than 100 occupiers, 2 machine gun units and 2 mortars units were confirmed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 11, the American CNN channel, citing a serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, reported that the night from Wednesday to Thursday will be decisive for the Ukrainian military in Soledar.

In addition, the American company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk Region and the nearby settlement of Bakhmutske.