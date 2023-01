Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold their positions on the most difficult frontiers, as well as in the battle for the Donbas. The heaviest battles continue in the Soledar area, where the enemy without success tries to break through, and suffers heavy losses. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said this during a briefing.

Thus, she stressed that despite the difficult situation in the Soledar area in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military inflicts heavy losses on the enemy.

"The fierce and heaviest fighting today continues in the Soledar area in the Bakhmut direction. Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are desperately fighting. The enemy, trying to unsuccessfully break through our defense and capture Soledar, suffers heavy losses," said Maliar.

According to Maliar, the approaches to the city today are actually dotted with the bodies of the killed Putin’s troops, so the enemy moves directly on the bodies of its dead fighters.

“Our defenders show maximum resilience and heroism. Glory to all Ukrainians fighting for Ukraine," said Maliar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 100 Russian soldiers "went to hell" in the Soledar area of the Bakhmut District of the Donetsk Region. This was due to the coordinated work of Ukrainian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, gunners, rocket troops.

Meanwhile, the American company Maxar Technologies has published satellite images of the city of Soledar, Donetsk Region and the nearby village of Bakhmutske. The pictures were taken in early August 2022 and last Tuesday, January 10.