Due to warming, the volume of power outages may decrease already this week, namely over the weekend. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, announced this during the national telethon.

"For the weekend, we expect warming, and it will be easier for us to "pack" consumption into the amount of generation we have," he said.

At the same time, Kudrytskyi also added that currently Ukrainian energy companies are doing everything possible to increase the volume of electricity generation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) will check 7 distribution system operators (DSOs) based on consumer appeals regarding non-compliance with power outage schedules.

Earlier it became known that not only the Russian military, but also experts in the field of energy participated in the preparation of Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.