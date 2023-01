2 Russian Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea. Navy Says Whether Missile Carriers Are Among Them

Today, January 12, the number of Russian ships in the Black Sea has increased, but among them there are still no missile carriers. It is reported on Facebook by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There are two enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea; in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to two ships on combat duty," the report said.

There are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which five are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 72 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that the Russians were preparing for massive missile attacks, and the next could take place this week.

On December 29, the Russians engaged 13 aircraft and two ships, as well as tactical aviation, for a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from various directions.