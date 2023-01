In the occupied Crimea, the occupiers are forming new private military companies Shchit [Shield] and Rusych.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is known that the recruitment of mercenaries for the newly created private military companies Shchit and Rusych has been announced in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message reads.

Former military and other employees of the security forces are being recruited into the new formations, with priority being given to officers.

In order to at least somehow attract interest, potential candidates are promised a high monetary maintenance, as well as the fact that they will allegedly not be involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 20 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian private military company Wagner began recruiting prisoners from correctional facilities in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

The private Russian military company Wagner received weapons from North Korea to strengthen the forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner harshly criticized the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov. The Wagnerites complained about the lack of artillery shells.