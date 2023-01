Cabinet Terminates Agreement With Russia On Mutual Establishment Of Branches Of Trade And Economic Mission

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the Russian government on the mutual establishment of branches of the trade and economic mission as part of the embassies.

This is stated in government resolution No. 21 of January 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with a fundamental change in circumstances, to terminate the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Russian Federation on the mutual establishment of branches of the trade and economic mission as part of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Russian Federation and branches of the trade representation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, made on April 29, 2009 in Moscow", the document states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the Russian government on the re-export of goods.