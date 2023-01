AFU Conduct Exercises On Defense Of 2 NPPs In West Of Ukraine - Strategic Communications Center

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting exercises to repel possible attacks by invaders on the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plants, which can become priority targets in the event of a new attack.

The press service of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 11-12, military exercises on the defense of the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs continue - these stations can be considered by the Russians as priority targets in the event of a new offensive," the statement said.

The exercises are based on the analysis of the occupation of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia NPPs by Russian troops.

The Center for Strategic Communications noted that intelligence is carefully investigating the situation in Belarus, so the enemy will not be able to make "surprises."

Currently, there are no signs that the offensive from Belarus will begin in the near future.

"The northern flank of Ukraine is reliably protected, the territory of the potential theater of war is engineered, the necessary objects are mined. Any capture attempts will be acts of suicide," the Center for Strategic Communications added.

The Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs are located in the north-west of Ukraine, in close proximity to the state border with Belarus.

In the event of a repeat invasion from Belarus, on the territory of which there is a group of Russian troops, the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs can become targets of the occupation army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early January, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak said that Ukraine does not exclude the possibility of invasion by Belarus.

On December 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 11,000 soldiers of the Russian army are on the territory of Belarus.