Russian terrorist troops are preparing for a new missile attack on Ukraine, as evidenced by the activity of enemy drones.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this in a comment to Suspilne on Wednesday, January 11.

Humeniuk noted that the Russian Federation uses drones as scouts for future targets for missile strikes. According to Humeniuk, for the current week, the activity of the UAVs of the aggressor is observed.

"The activity of unmanned reconnaissance, which we have seen over the last week, speaks precisely to the preparation for such a massive shelling. Since they first collect information about the goals they want to hit. Most likely these will be critical infrastructure facilities," Humeniuk emphasized.

The Russian army needs about 10-14 days to prepare, so now Ukraine is on the eve of such a massive missile attack, Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that the Russians were preparing for massive missile attacks, and the next could take place this week.

On December 29, the Russians engaged 13 aircraft and two ships, as well as tactical aviation, for a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from various directions.