Occupiers built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers in the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Near the settlement of Radensk, Kherson Region, the Russian invaders built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers, which were previously used as a field hospital," the General Staff reported.

According to the agency, in the Kherson direction, the occupiers shelled Dudchany, Stepanivka, Antonivka, and Kherson with rocket launchers and barrel artillery.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of Vilne Pole settlements in the Donetsk Region were damaged by enemy fire; Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Kamiyanske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers are trying to ban the circulation of the Ukrainian hryvnia in the village of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, raiding trading points and threatening to seize not only cash, but also goods if Ukrainian money is found.

The enemy is destroying the civil infrastructure of cities and villages along the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.