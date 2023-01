Maxar shows satellite images of how Soledar changed in 4 months of fighting

The American company Maxar Technologies has published satellite images of the city of Soledar, Donetsk region, and the nearby settlement of Bakhmutske. The pictures were taken at the beginning of August 2022 and last Tuesday, January 10.

Photos of the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers were shown by Maxar Technologies on its Twitter account.

The first pair of images shows the southeastern part of the city north of the Knauf plasterboard factory.

The picture shows that the city has been subjected to massive artillery and air bombardment in recent months. One-story houses in the private sector are almost completely destroyed. A similar fate befell apartment buildings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 11, the American CNN channel, citing a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reported that the night from Wednesday to Thursday will be decisive for the Ukrainian military in Soledar.

As earlier reported, there were no battles in the salt mines between the AFU and the occupiers in Soledar.