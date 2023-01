Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit 27 areas of enemy concentration and repelled enemy attacks in two areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have conducted four missile strikes (on civilian objects in the towns of Lyman and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region) as well as 23 airstrikes. In addition, 69 enemy attacks were carried out using MLRSes in other locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Kreminna in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Sil, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Novovasylivka and Vovkivka settlements of Sumy Region, as well as Huriyiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and Novomlynsk of Kharkiv Region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vyshneve, Ivanivka, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv Region; and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Kharkiv Region; as well as Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were hit by fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Dyliyivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk Region.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were shelled in the Avdiyivka Region.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of Vilne Pole settlements in the Donetsk Region were damaged by enemy fire; Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Kamiyanske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, Dudchany, Stepanivka, Antonivka, and Kherson were shelled with the use of MLRSes and artillery.

Near the settlement of Radensk, Kherson Region, the Russian invaders built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers, which were previously used as a field hospital.

During the past day, the Air Force of the AFU made 20 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, our soldiers shot down a Ka-52 helicopter, as well as two reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

Missiles and artillerymen of the AFU hit the enemy control post, seven areas of concentration of manpower and three ammunition depots of the invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of the Russian occupying army and Russian mercenaries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to 112,960 people. Over the past day, the AFU eliminated almost 500 more occupiers.

The General Staff also reported that the AFU repelled attacks by Russian invaders in three Regions in the east of the country over the past day.