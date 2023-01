Overnight into January 12, explosions took place in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid. As a result of the enemy shelling, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out. Some residential buildings were also damaged.

Anatolii Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram.

Reports of the danger of an air attack were received around three o'clock in the morning. Soon after, local residents heard a loud explosion, followed by another.

Allegedly, the Russian invaders repeatedly launched S-300 missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Tokmak District.

"It's very loud. Friends, stay in safe places! We hope everyone is ok. The shelling came from Tokmak. The alarm is still on," said one of the local Telegram channels.

Zaporizhzhia residents were urged to stay in shelters and wait for the cancellation of the air alert, as well as not to approach the windows and remember the "two walls" rule.

As Anatolii Kurtev clarified, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy's attack at night. A fire broke out at the site of the attack.

"The damned enemy cynically attacked our night city again. Infrastructure objects were damaged. A fire broke out on the spot. Also, as a result of the shelling, peaceful houses were hit again. According to preliminary information, people were not injured," he wrote on the network.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian terrorist forces are preparing for a new missile attack on Ukraine, as evidenced by the activity of enemy drones.