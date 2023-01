A complete blackout in Ukraine is unlikely. In a pessimistic scenario, Ukraine will live for some time with the mode of blackouts that was in November-December. This was stated by the head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the blackout scenario is "more theoretical" than what the energy industry considers a truly possible pessimistic scenario.

So, with the most unfavorable version, the occupiers will be able to level the efforts of power engineers to restore generating capacities with their shelling. This will mean further planned and emergency power outages. In the worst case, with an increase in the duration of outages.

"Such a pessimistic scenario implies that we will live in the November-December 2022 mode. We will definitely get through this winter. It (the scenario - ed.) is not deadly, it is uncomfortable," said Kudrytskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities will check 7 distribution system operators for consumer appeals regarding non-compliance with power outage schedules.

Earlier it became known that not only the Russian military, but also energy specialists took part in the preparation of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power system.