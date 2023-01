The UK is considering sending Challenger II tanks to Ukraine to win over Russia. This was reported by Politico with reference to government sources on Wednesday, January 11.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is in talks with Western allies on how to send “game-changing” tanks to Ukraine, the official said.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters Wednesday that the U.K. was “accelerating” its support for Ukraine “with the kind of next-generation military technology that will help win this war.” He said tanks could be a “game-changing capability,” as the U.K. considers whether to supply Kyiv with Challenger II tanks,” it said.

The publication writes that Britain can transfer to Ukraine ten Challenger 2 tanks, which are the main battle tanks of the British ground forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his intentions to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Also on January 11, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced his intention to send air defense systems and anti-aircraft installations to Ukraine.

On January 4, it became known about the decision of France to transfer a batch of АМХ-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.