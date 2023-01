President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the battles for Soledar continue and the Donetsk direction holds.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part of our city of Soledar - the city almost completely destroyed by the invaders - as if this is some kind of achievement of Russia. They will serve - and already serve - it to their society in a way that supports mobilization and to give hope to those for aggression. But the fighting continues. The Donetsk direction holds. And we do everything without a break even for one day to strengthen the Ukrainian defense," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's defense potential is growing thanks to partners.

The President stressed that the expected Western-style tanks are the work of the entire anti-war coalition and a new level of Ukraine's potential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Soledar and Bakhmut remain key hotspots in the Donbas. According to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Russians transferred the most professional units of the Wagnerites to Soledar.

Despite the statements of Russian propagandists that Soledar was captured by Russians, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assures that this is not the case.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also did not confirm the words of propagandists about complete control over Soledar.