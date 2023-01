The Pentagon expects that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive Bradley infantry fighting vehicles within a few weeks.

Pentagon Press Secretary, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder announced this at a briefing.

According to him, the United States will provide military assistance to Ukraine not only for defense, but also for the liberation of its territory.

He noted that Washington is counting on the arrival of the Bradley IFVs in the Armed Forces over the next few weeks.

“So the Bradleys should be available - or will be available if not now then very soon as - at Graffenwoehr and that will be part of the training, the combined arms training that they do in Germany,” the General noted.

The latest U.S. military aid package will include 50 Bradley IFVs with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 25 mm rounds, 4,000Zuni air missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, 18 155mm self-propelled howitzers, and more. U.S. Senator Angus King after a visit to Ukraine said that the package, which provides for armored vehicles, should solve the problem of the "trench" war in the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his intentions to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On January 5, Reuters reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive about 50 М2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in a new military assistance package from the United States.

On January 4, it became known about the decision of France to transfer a batch of АМХ-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.