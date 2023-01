Powerful fortifications and other defense structures have been built near Kyiv, and the city has strategic reserves of all the resources necessary for life. This was reported in an interview with the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, on the tsn.ua TV channel.

When asked whether the capital of Ukraine is ready for a possible re-offensive of the occupiers from Belarus, Povoroznyk replied that Kyiv is fortified and 100% secured.

"A huge amount of work has been done. I don't want to say now how many kilometers of fortifications and other defense structures were built around the capital. A lot of forces, means, and funds were spent. The forces of the army, the region and the city itself were involved. The command of the ground forces and the defense forces of the city of Kyiv are making a lot of efforts to protect the city from a possible scenario that we already experienced in February of last year. And I think they will succeed 100%," the first deputy mayor assured.

He emphasized that the city is provided with everything necessary - food, other resources.

"I will tell you honestly, we will definitely not die of hunger in Kyiv. There will definitely be no problems with logistics and delivery, as in February and March last year," Povoroznyk emphasized.

At the same time, he noted the active work of Kyiv entrepreneurs, industry and foreign partners who provided and provide the city with all important resources.

"Kyiv has certain strategic reserves, they will be enough for the first period. We are not working from a clean slate, as it was in February 2022, but we have our own training and experience of working in war conditions. Therefore, we are ready for any development scenarios events," stated the official of the Kyiv City State Administration.

