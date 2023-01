Rada At Next Meeting Will Deprive MPs Medvedchuk, Kozak, Derkach And Kuzmin Of Mandates - Shuliak

The head of the Servant of the People party, Verkhovna Rada Member from the faction of the same name, Olena Shuliak, said that parliament would deprive parliamentarians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach of mandates on the basis of termination of citizenship of Ukraine.

She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President deprived of the citizenship four parliamentarians from the Opposition Platform - For Life, which is the legal basis for taking mandates from them (which the Verkhovna Rada will do at the next meeting)," Shuliak wrote.

She recalled that the Opposition Platform - For Life political force was liquidated, but in fact its members continue to have the powers of MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of Ukraine of four MPs, who were notified of suspicion of treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach.