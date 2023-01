No Encirclement, No Ultimatums. AFU Soldier Tells About Situation In Soledar

As of 10 a.m. on January 11, the situation in Soledar, Donetsk Region, is "difficult, but under control."

This was reported by the Ukrainian commander of a separate tactical air reconnaissance group with the call sign Madyar.

"There is no hysteria, no encirclement, no ultimatums regarding surrenders and surrender. And there is no fuss in the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everything is consistent, everyone is doing their own thing. We are keeping the situation under control under the coordination of the command," said Madyar.

He urged not to pay attention to the "throwbacks of the Russians".

In addition, the commander drew attention to the fact that peaceful residents still live in Soledar.

It will be recalled that the Armed Forces have already denied that Soledar was allegedly captured by Russian forces.

Wagner PMC mercenaries were able to make a tactical advance and currently control most of Soledar.

Yesterday evening, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced on the evening of January 10 that the Armed Forces continue to hold the defense of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk Region - heavy fighting continues.

City battles continue in Soledar. Buildings can change hands several times a day.