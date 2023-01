Lithuania will provide Ukraine with air defense systems and anti-aircraft installations to defeat Russia.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said this at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Lviv on Wednesday, January 11.

Nauseda stressed that Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression. The President said the so barbaric treatment of Russians and their war crimes was the most unexpected.

"Today I brought good news for Ukraine: we transfer air defense systems and certain anti-aircraft installations that should help you with this fight," Nauseda said.

Also, the President of Lithuania noted that Ukraine receives assistance in the form of reconstruction after the Russian bombing. "Humanitarian assistance is provided in different formats and looks," Nauseda said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his intentions to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On January 5, Reuters reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive about 50 М2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in a new military assistance package from the United States.

On January 4, it became known about the decision of France to transfer a batch of АМХ-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.