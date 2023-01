The Belarusian private security company GuardService has increased the number of employees several times and started preparing for military operations. The company may become the Belarusian analogue of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner.

Deutsche Welle writes about this with reference to Valery Sahashchyk, a member of the Joint Transitional Cabinet of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

According to him, recently GuardService has significantly increased the number of employees. A former military man suggested that there may be more than a thousand of them now.

"The training and recruitment have been going on for several months. The staff has increased by the officers, ensigns, sergeants and soldiers who served in the special operations forces and in the special units of the law enforcement agencies of Belarus," Sahashchyk said.

Currently, employees of the Belarusian private security company are undergoing training at the training ground of the 5th brigade of special forces and at the base of the former Dynamo special training center.

Sahashchyk suggests that GuardService employees can be used for sabotage and assaults, as mercenaries of the Wagner PMC do.

Deutsche Welle reminds that according to its sources, Russian mercenaries arrived in Belarus in the summer of 2022 to train security company employees.

It is noted that GuardService is the only security company in the country that was personally allowed by self-proclaimed president Aleksandr Lukashenko to carry and use firearms.

The private security company was established in 2020. It is believed that this company was founded personally for Lukashenko, who was afraid of unfavorable events for him during the presidential elections.

We will remind, on January 5, the commander of forces and means of defense of Kyiv, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a possible repeated attack by the invaders from the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, on January 10, the U.S. Ministry of Defense reported that they see no signs of Belarus preparing to enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.