The troops of the Russian Federation (RF) have been betting on the "artillery barrage" since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the cost of ammunition for artillery systems. But in the 11th month of the war, the number of artillery shells in some places decreased by 75%.

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal, citing American and Ukrainian officials.

As U.S. and Ukrainian representatives told CNN, "the impressive drop in artillery fire is yet another proof of Russia's increasingly weak position on the battlefield almost a year after its invasion."

Recalling data from open sources, if at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Russian artillery systems could release 40,000-70,000 ammunition per day, but today this number has decreased to 10,000-17,000 per day.

For the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the number of artillery shots per day is approximately 5,000-7,000 shells, however, thanks to the help of Western allies, the smaller number of shells is compensated by the availability of high-precision ammunition.

