Poland has decided to transfer to Ukraine a company of Leopard tanks as part of an international coalition.

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated this during a joint briefing with Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Lviv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building," Andrzej Duda said.

According to him, the corresponding decision was prepared in Poland.

"First of all, we would like this to be an international coalition, and we submitted a proposal for its consideration to provide the first package of Leopard tanks, which, hopefully, together with other batches of Leopard tanks that are available in other countries, will be sent to Ukraine," he said.

By North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards, a tank company is 14 vehicles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland and Lithuania for the decision on military support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a request to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.