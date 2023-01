In 2022, exports of goods to European Union countries rose by 4.2% to USD 28 billion compared to 2021.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is extremely important given the diversification of logistics routes - and this is the task we set for the future, in particular, the recovery plan. Ukraine will expand land transport corridors and exports to the EU and, accordingly, will depend less on sea exports even after the unlocking and return of all ports. And, of course, this is important given the further economic integration into EU markets, Ukraine's involvement in European value chains," First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko was quoted as saying.

It is noted that the dynamics of indicators of foreign trade in Ukraine in 2023 will be formed in the direction of gradual recovery of losses suffered in 2022.

"The budget for 2023 implies an increase in exports of goods and services by 7.2%. This is taking into account the situation in the production complex, with access to three ports on the Black Sea to export agricultural products, gradually expand domestic demand, demand for IT services in the world, etc.," the statement said.

Also, the results of foreign economic activity will be influenced by government policy.

"We are determined to actively promote Ukrainian exports on foreign markets, work to further reduce barriers to the export of Ukrainian goods and services by supporting exports through the development of lending, insurance and reinsurance tools," Svyrydenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, according to preliminary data, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms decreased by 35% to USD 44.1 billion.