In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region, the Russians are forcibly mobilizing people with disabilities. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

According to underground information, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region, the occupiers are forcibly mobilizing people with disabilities - they taking them on drivers posts. It is also noted that the mobilized are used in the ground units of the occupying forces.

"The Russians continue forced mobilization from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Due to the resistance of the local occupiers, it is increasingly difficult to find a man for mobilization. But the Kremlin leadership sets standards that must be fulfilled. Therefore, the so-called military commissars mobilize people with disabilities, drug addicts and representatives of crime," the National Resistance Center said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders mobilized almost 30 people in Horlivka, Donetsk Region, four of those mobilized have disabilities.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Federation, since January 9, citizens eligible for military service have been restricted from leaving the country.