NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine's Western partners should do more to support the Ukrainian military, which is currently trying to hold Bakhmut and Soledar.

Stoltenberg said this during a briefing with the head of the European Commission on January 11, European Pravda writes.

"In recent days, we have seen fierce fighting around Bakhmut and Soledar in the east of Ukraine. This shows once again the courage of the Ukrainian military, who are fighting to defend their homeland. It also shows how vital it is that we strengthen our military support for Ukraine," NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg called the invaluable support of Ukraine by NATO allies and the countries of the European Union, and also mentioned the provision of BMPs and light tanks by the USA, France and Germany.

"Our support makes a real difference on the battlefield. At this crucial time in the war, we must do much more and much faster," Stoltenberg said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the statement of Russian propagandists that the city of Soledar was captured by the Russians, the General Staff of the Armed Forces assures that this is not the case.