Two Polish citizens were injured in the east of Ukraine during the delivery of humanitarian cargo. They came under mortar fire from Russian troops near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This is reported by the Polish PAP agency with reference to the press secretary of the Ministry of Health Wojciech Andrusiewicz.

According to him, a man and a woman were injured. They were unloading humanitarian cargo for the civilian population when a mortar shell exploded near their vehicle.

As a result of the incident, medics had to amputate the woman's lower leg. The man received a shrapnel wound.

Andrusiewicz did not specify near which settlement the volunteers came under fire.

It is reported that the injured were taken out of the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday, January 10. They were taken to the Lublin hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, 2022, it became known that a 30-year-old volunteer from Sweden was killed near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region. He was in Ukraine as a volunteer of the Hospitaliers organization.

We also wrote that in July 2022, Polish citizen Tomas Valientek, who fought in the International Defense Legion of Ukraine, was killed in battles with the Russian occupiers in Donbas.