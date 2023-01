German Foreign Ministry Head Advocates Continuation Of Weapons Supply To Ukraine After Visit To Kharkiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed the need for further arms supplies after a visit to Kharkiv.

European Pravda writes about it with reference to Spiegel.

"Further supplies of heavy weapons" are needed in the region, Baerbock said via video link from the train on the way back from Ukraine.

"This is necessary so that other cities can be freed," the minister said.

Baerbock emphasized that Ukraine also needs "further air defense", especially for the protection of infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, January 10, Baerbock visited Kharkiv and looked at the high-rise buildings destroyed by Russian shelling. She called the city "a symbol of the absolute madness of Russia's aggressive war." The German Foreign Minister's visit was kept secret for security reasons.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk, believes that Russian troops will go on the offensive in the Kharkiv direction as soon as the ground freezes.