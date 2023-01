Liberating Kinburn Spit Now Impractical. AFU Explain Why This Territory Not De-Occupied Now

Currently, the release of the Kinburn Spit can only harm. It will be possible to completely de-occupy this coastal territory only when the enemy leaves other territories of the Kherson Region.

The head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Colonel Yevhen Yerin stated this on the air of the national telethon.

“The Kinburn Spit is more controlled by the enemy. At the same time, thanks to our fire control, the enemy cannot concentrate large groups of its troops there..." he said.

According to him, the islands and the Kinburn Spit can be liberated only after the liberation of other territories, because now this open area can become an easy target for the enemy.

"There, open terrain and fire from the side of the enemy can cause more damage than we will gain advantages during the liberation of this territory," he wrote.

Yerin called the release of the Kinburn Spit a matter of long-term perspective.

According to the colonel, the Kinburn Spit is more under the control of the Russians. Instead, no side has constant control over the islands on the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

Recall that the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim believes that the liberation of the Kinburn Spit from the invaders is primarily necessary for the safety of the Mykolaiv Region and specifically the Ochakiv community, which is constantly under enemy shelling.