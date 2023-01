President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Lviv as part of a working visit and held a coordination meeting on the security situation in the northwestern regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President.

President Zelenskyy began a visit to Lviv honoring the memory of the fallen soldiers in the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv Cemetery - in its central part since April 2022, servicemen who were killed during the Russian-Ukrainian war have been buried.

"I began my visit to Lviv with the most important - honoring the memory of Ukrainian soldiers. Glory to all who gave their lives for our freedom and independence of our state! Glory to Ukraine!" the President wrote on Telegram.

In Lviv, President Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on the state of ensuring the protection of the state border and the current security situation in the northwestern regions of Ukraine. In particular, we discussed the operational situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus, and also heard information about counter-diversion measures in the relevant territories.

It is reported that Zelenskyy was informed about the condition and strengthening of fortifications on the border, as well as the material support of border guards and military personnel in the regions bordering Belarus.

"We understand that, in addition to powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but we must be ready both at the border and in the regions," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the meeting participants heard information on ensuring the protection and reliable functioning of the Rivne NPP.

Zelenskyy stressed that protection from external risks will contribute to the normal functioning of the economy of these regions.

"The morale of the population is important, how people work depends on it, and how we support the army, our defenders depends on their work," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Department of Defense does not see signs that Belarus is preparing to enter the war against Ukraine despite participating in joint exercises with the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus will conduct joint flight tactical exercises from January 16 to February 1.