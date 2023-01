Express delivery company Nova Poshta opened its first cargo office in Warsaw (Poland).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nova Poshta opened the first Nova Post cargo office in Warsaw, which accepts shipments up to 1,000 kg. From the cargo department, you can send both large suitcases with personal belongings and large-sized equipment in factory packaging, such as new generators, batteries, charging stations without customs duty and tax for customs clearance, and delivery can be ordered to any cargo office of Nova Poshta in Ukraine or to the recipient's address. The term of cargo delivery is the same as for parcels - from 5 days," the message says.

It is noted that in 3 months, Nova Poshta opened 18 of its own branches in Poland in the largest Polish cities: 6 Nova Poshta branches in Warsaw, 2 branches each in Krakow, Lublin, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Poznan, and one each in Rzeszow and Lodz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Nova Poshta opened a branch in Lublin, Poland.

Also, Nova Poshta reduced the prices for the delivery of parcels from Ukraine to Poland 2.5 times.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items across Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large cargo offices are located in industrial zones of regional centers.

The owners of the company are Viyacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.