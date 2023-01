The invaders are massively taking their dead soldiers to the local morgue in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Region).

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of Espreso.TV.

"Today we received information that another batch of Russian doctors arrived in Melitopol. They are transferred to the temporarily occupied territories in order for them to assist Russian wounded and sick servicemen," Fedorov said.

He also noted that there are no places for locals in the morgue.

"Separately, several bags were brought with their body parts. Therefore, if a civilian dies in the city, God forbid, then he simply has no place in the local morgue," the mayor added.

Earlier, Fedorov said that the occupiers began to build a defensive line between the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Crimea.

Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia Region in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, occupation troops in civilian clothes disguise themselves among the city's population to identify Ukrainian partisans.