President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of four Members of Parliament of Ukraine, who are suspected of treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Andrii Derkach, Taras Kozak and Renat Kuzmin. Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video message.

"On the basis of the materials prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service of Ukraine, and in accordance with the Constitution of our country, I made a decision to terminate the citizenship of four persons: Derkach Andrii Leonidovych, Kozak Taras Romanovych, Kuzmin Renat Raveliyovych and Medvedchuk Viktor Volodymyrovych," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President added that these are "not the last such decisions."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2021, the Prosecutor General charged MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak with treason and attempted looting of national resources in Crimea.

Also in October 2021, the SSU served Medvedchuk with suspicion of treason due to the supply of coal from ORDLO to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

Viktor Medvedchuk was detained in April while trying to flee abroad. In September, Ukraine exchanged Medvedchuk for 215 defenders, among whom were defenders from Azovstal.

In September, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put MP Andrii Derkach on wanted list on suspicion of illegal enrichment and treason. In October, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Derkach in absentia.

In October 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office served Renat Kuzmin, an MP from the Opposition platform - For Life faction, with suspicion of treason. The SSI established that Kuzmin, on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, published propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine in the mass media.