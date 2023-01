Russian invaders last day, January 10, shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 63 times, 5 people were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 63 times. Peaceful settlements suffered attacks from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," he wrote.

In particular, the Russians fired on Kherson 24 times.

The occupiers hit an educational institution, a hospital, private and apartment buildings.

So, Yanushevych said that on the evening of January 10, the invaders again attacked the Kherson Regional Children's Clinical Hospital - they fired at a place where medical care is provided to newborn babies.

"A 6-story neonatal building was damaged - windows were blown out in the building. The hospital clinic was also injured, in which a significant number of windows were blown out due to shelling. Fortunately, people were not injured due to this Russian attack," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

In general, as a result of shelling by Russians of the Kherson Region last day, 5 people were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the occupying army bombarded the settlements of the Kherson Region 46 times, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured.