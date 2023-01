Russian troops last night fired on Kharkiv, hit a pyrotechnics warehouse, which caused a large-scale fire.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy hit Kharkiv at about 1 p.m. on January 10, preliminarily from the Smerch multiple launch rocket system.

"In the Kyivskyi District, a hit was recorded in a pyrotechnics warehouse. There was a large-scale fire, at night there was a detonation of pyrotechnic products. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.

In total, during the day, the invaders fired at areas of more than 20 settlements in the Chuhuivskyi, Kharkivskyi and Bohodukhivskyi Districts of the Kharkiv Region.

In particular, the enemy beat Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Lopan and Krasne.

The shelling damaged private homes, retail buildings and civilian vehicles.

No injuries were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Shevchenkove, Kupianskyi District, Kharkiv Region, 2 people were killed, several more civilians were injured, including a 13-year-old girl.