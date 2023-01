On Wednesday, January 11, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased. Limits were exceeded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Regions, so emergency power outages were applied. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company (NEC) on Facebook.

Thus, as of 11:00 a.m. due to a significant drop in temperature in the center and east of Ukraine, electricity consumption increased, resulting in an increased capacity deficit.

It is reported that in order to ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been established for all regions, which are valid throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.

"As early as 7:00 a.m., the limits were critically exceeded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Regions, as a result of which emergency power outages were applied to preserve the stable operation of the power system," says the message of the Ukrenergo.

In addition, in some regions due to gusty winds there is damage to the grids of distribution system operators, repair work is underway.

It is also noted that in the front-line regions in the east and south, the situation with power supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids due to the high activity of hostilities.

"Currently, the energy system is unable to cover consumption in full due to the damage and temporary occupation by the enemy of a number of power plants that produce electricity, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which would allow to fully cover the need for electricity," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The company emphasized that Ukrenergo, electricity producers and operators of distribution systems are constantly working to restore damaged facilities hit by missile attacks and attacks by enemy drones.

"Please consume electricity sensibly, use energy-consuming devices alternately. This allows you to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to apply restrictions," urged Ukrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) will check 7 distribution system operators (DSOs) based on consumer appeals regarding non-compliance with power outage schedules.

Earlier it became known that not only the Russian military, but also experts in the field of energy participated in the preparation of Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.