Amount Of Sale Of Assets Of Bankrupt Banks Decreases By Third To UAH 1.6 Billion In 2022 - DGF

During 2022, the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) conducted 1,600 auctions in the ProZorro.Sales system, of which 154 auctions - actually every 10th auction - ended successfully.

The fund has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amount of asset sales amounted to UAH 1,570 million, which is a third less than in 2021.

Almost 70% of successful auctions are on the account of Prominvestbank, the withdrawal procedure of which began on February 25, 2022, on the second day of a full-scale military invasion.

The sale of the assets of the liquidated banks was resumed in early summer, since when access to state registers was restored.

The leader in the number of successful auctions and the amount of assets sold at the end of the year was Prominvestbank.

It accounted for 109 successful auctions in the amount of almost UAH 1,046.4 million.

Another 11 successful auctions were held for the sale of assets of JSC JSCB Arсada - in the amount of almost UAH 352.5 million.

13 successful auctions in the amount of UAH 143.8 million took place on the sale of assets of JSC CB Zemelnyi Kapital.

Real estate and land was the subject of sale for 88 out of the 154 successful auctions.

The amount of their implementation amounted to almost UAH 1,084.6 million, and the average conversion level (the ratio of the sale price to the estimated value) is 132%.

In addition, 32 more successful auctions took place, the lots of which were bank vehicles.

The sale amount is UAH 11.2 million, and the average conversion rate is 177%.

21 auctions for the sale of the right to claim loans (of legal entities and individuals) in the amount of UAH 118.4 million were also successfully completed.

The average selling price to estimated value ratio at the time of selling this type of asset was nearly 71%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the DGF sold assets of liquidated banks for UAH 2.4 billion.