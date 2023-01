In the Russian Federation, from January 9, citizens fit for military service were restricted from leaving the country. This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Russian FSB sent an order to restrict the departure of citizens liable for military service outside Russia to all border departments of the country (in the Russian Federation, border guards are in the FSB structure).

"From January 9, 2023, from 00 o'clock 00 minutes, the border department of the FSB of Russia will ensure restriction of citizens who have a conclusion on readiness for military service from categories A, B and C," the text of the order says.

It is indicated that for these categories of citizens, the possibility of leaving at all checkpoints in all directions will be closed.

In addition, as indicated in the text of the order, the ban on departure applies to citizens of category B - limitedly fit for military service. Conscripts of this category are exempted from conscription in peacetime, from military gathering and are classified into reserve.

Earlier it was reported about a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation with a focus on the number, and not on the quality of mobilized people and the equipment provided to them. It is noted that the equipment and initial training of the "replenishment" will take about two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian city of Krasnodar, one of the typographies received an order to print a new batch of summons. The Krasnodar typography was supposed to fulfill this order by January 1.

In addition, earlier Putin said that he "agrees with the proposals of the Ministry of Defense on structural changes to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" - to bring the number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to 1.5 million troops.