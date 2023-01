Losses of the Russian occupation army and Russian mercenaries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has amounted to 112,960. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 500 occupiers.

Information about the losses of the occupiers was published by the General Staff of the AFU.

On Tuesday, January 10, the Ukrainian military eliminated 490 Russian invaders and destroyed 35 units of enemy ground and air vehicles.

Occupants’ losses:

tanks — 3,094 (+10);

armored fighting vehicles — 6,159 (+5);

artillery systems — 2,078 (+5);

MLRS — 437 (+3);

air defense units — 217;

planes — 285;

helicopters — 275;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,862 (+2);

cruise missiles — 723;

ships/boats — 17;

automotive equipment — 4,826 (+9);

special equipment — 184 (+1).

It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost more than 19,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, this morning the General Staff reported that the AFU repelled attacks by Russian invaders in three regions in the east of the country over the past day.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian paratroopers showed footage of a street fight with the Wagner fighters in Soledar, Donetsk Region.